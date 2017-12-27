Road Safety Unit Calls on Motorists to Reduce Speed

Director of the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining, Kenute Hare. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Director of the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining, Kenute Hare. (FILE) Story Highlights The Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining is calling on motorists to reduce their speed as they traverse the nation’s roadways, particularly during the holiday period.

This appeal comes as the Unit pushes to reduce the number of road fatalities resulting from speeding and reckless driving.

According to statistics from the Unit, 24 persons have died in 26 days, as a result of road crashes this month.

“We appeal to these persons to recognise the profound importance of practising proper road etiquette out there, respecting life and taking your time wherever you are going, because the place that you’re running to, it’s not going away,” Director of the Road Safety Unit, Kenute Hare, told JIS News.

In addition, the Road Safety Unit is encouraging motorists to always use their seat belts; ensure passengers in the vehicle utilise them, as well; and that children are securely fastened in the correct protective devices.

Since January 2017, there have been 316 road fatalities. Westmoreland, St. Catherine, St. Andrew, and St. Ann account for 50 per cent of the overall fatalities. Some 375 persons were killed in road crashes last year.