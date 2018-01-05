Road Safety Unit Appeals for Caution on Roads

Story Highlights The Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport and Mining is appealing to motorists to exercise caution on the road for the rest of 2018.

Accident Analyst and Statistician at the Road Safety Unit, Francine White, told JIS News that this is less than the five deaths reported for the similar period last year.

Statistics from the Road Safety Unit reveal that the main causes of the crashes last year were excessive speeding, disobeying traffic signs/signals, swerving, failure to keep left, and following too closely or tailgating.



The unit is reporting that there have been two road fatalities since the start of the year.

A private motor vehicle driver accounted for one death, while a motorcyclist accounted for the other. Hanover and St. Catherine accounted for the two fatalities.

In 2016, there were 379 road fatalities, while 320 were reported for 2017.

The Road Safety Unit promotes and fosters an orderly and disciplined traffic culture that is conducive to the development of a safe traffic environment.

This is being done through the conceptualisation, design and dissemination of a sustained programme of public information, education in schools, legislation, accident information and research.