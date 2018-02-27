Risk Management Capacity of Portmore Municipal Council Being Strengthened





The Government has budgeted $27.9 million to strengthen the climate and disaster risk management capacity of the Portmore Municipal Council.

Details of the project are outlined in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The money will be used for the development of a disaster risk profile (acquisition of data and community vulnerability analysis) of the Portmore community, upgrading the evacuation plan of Portmore, conducting visibility and public awareness campaigns regarding disaster risk management, engaging a consultant to design a hazard risk database and an evacuation route sign, and conducting an evaluation simulation of Portmore.

The project, which started in July 2017, is expected to be completed in December 2018. It is being implemented by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and funded by the Caribbean Development Bank.

The Estimates of Expenditure were tabled in the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw, on February 15.