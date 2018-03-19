Revised Business Hours in St. Catherine North Police Division

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), fields questions from journalists during a press conference at Jamaica House on Sunday (March 18), at which he declared a State of Public Emergency for the St. Catherine North Police Division effective March 18. The enhanced security measure saw a joint Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF)/Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) team deployed on Sunday to undertake engagements in the area. Also pictured (from 2nd left) are: National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague; Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck; and incoming Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), fields questions from journalists during a press conference at Jamaica House on Sunday (March 18), at which he declared a State of Public Emergency for the St. Catherine North Police Division effective March 18. The enhanced security measure saw a joint Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF)/Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) team deployed on Sunday to undertake engagements in the area. Also pictured (from 2nd left) are: National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague; Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck; and incoming Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson. Story Highlights Operating hours for businesses and other establishments in sections of the St. Catherine North Police Division, where a State of Public Emergency was declared on Sunday (March 18), have been adjusted in keeping with stipulations under the enhanced security operation.

Businesses, entities and establishments that should close by 7:00 p.m. are: cook shops, dry goods establishments and haberdasheries; spirit license premises; service stations; clubs and fast food outlets; pharmacies; and churches. Community recreational areas should close by 6:00 p.m.

The police encourages persons to adhere to these conditions, to avoid being prosecuted for violations.



According to the Constabulary Communication Unit (CCU), the closing hours for all businesses in Spanish Town, Linstead and Bog Walk are now between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The specified boundaries within which the operation is being undertaken are:

• North – from the intersection of the St Ann, Clarendon, and St Catherine parish boundaries towards Garfield Road, the Moneague leg of the North-South Highway and Guy’s Hill square.

• East – along the St. Catherine parish boundary, to Sligoville, the intersection of Highway 2000, Lakes Pen Road, Port Henderson Road, Salt Pond Road and Hill Run main road.

• South – from the Hartland main road to the Hill Run main road.

• West – along the parish boundary to Ginger Ridge, Blue Hole, Marley Hill and Dover Road, to the intersection of the PJ Patterson Highway and the Hartland main road.

The CCU has indicated that the security forces will also be placing special focus on bus parks within the targeted communities.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, declared the State of Public Emergency during a press conference at Jamaica House on Sunday.

A joint Jamaica Constabulary Force/Jamaica Defence Force team was deployed to the area to undertake enhanced security measures for an initial 14 days, in accordance with the Emergency Powers Act.

The Proclamation under the Emergency Powers Act to bring the enhanced security measures into effect was signed by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, and has been gazetted.

The State of Public Emergency in St. Catherine North is the second such following a similar declaration in St. James in January.