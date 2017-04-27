Retrofitting of Police Cars for LNG Use to Begin Shortly

Police vehicles. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Police vehicles. Story Highlights The process to retrofit police vehicles to allow for the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will begin shortly.

LNG is said to be the cleanest fossil fuel, and its use offers a significant contribution to improved air quality and public health through the reduction of emissions in the environment.





National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, says the procurement of the conversion kits to facilitate the process has been completed.

“Ten cars are to be converted, starting within the next 30 days,” he said in his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 26.

Minister Montague had announced the initiative last year.

Meanwhile, the National Security Minister indicated that 114 motor cars have been repaired and more cars and bikes will be procured for the force.

He noted that 17 police stations were rehabilitated in the last financial year and another 30 will be renovated.

Mr. Montague hailed the National Housing Trust (NHT) for assisting in the establishment of new police stations at Shady Grove in St. Catherine; Longville Park in Clarendon; and Port Maria, St. Mary.