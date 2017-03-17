Retirees at Agriculture Ministry Lauded





Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Donovan Stanberry, says Jamaica owes a debt of gratitude to the Ministry’s employees whose work has helped to spur economic growth.

Speaking at a recognition ceremony for 31 of the Ministry’s retirees at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston, on March 15, Mr. Stanberry noted that agriculture has been driving the country’s growth, and the contributions of current and past employees have been pivotal in this regard.

“I think we can be justly proud of that,” the Permanent Secretary said, adding that the employees can feel satisfied that they are working to move the country forward.

Meanwhile, Coordinator for Graduate Studies at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus, Professor the Most Hon. Denise Eldemire-Shearer, who was the guest speaker, also lauded the staff, noting that agriculture was one of the country’s most important ministerial portfolios.

Professor Eldemire-Shearer said despite being regarded as an “unsung Ministry”, the staff had much to be proud of.

“Therefore, I think you can say to yourselves ‘Job well done… I have played my part to ensure that this country is in a better position economically’,” she added.

The 31 Ministry retirees were recognised for service ranging from eight to 40 years.