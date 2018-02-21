Resilience of Fishing Communities Being Strengthened

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda. (FILE) + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda. (FILE) Story Highlights The Government has allocated $75.3 million for the promotion of community-based climate resilience in the fisheries sector.

The Government has allocated $75.3 million for the promotion of community-based climate resilience in the fisheries sector.

Details of the project are provided in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Among the targets over the 2018/19 period are the engagement of a consultant to design and prepare specifications for the upgrade of the existing (fish) hatchery, and the procurement of advisory services to the Fisheries Division in order to strengthen its capacity.

The money will also be used to conduct a baseline assessment of gender and youth dynamics in the fisheries subsector in select communities.

Funding is being provided by the Government of Jamaica and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).