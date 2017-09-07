Renovations at Cornwall Regional Hospital on Track

Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, gives an update on the progress of renovations at the Cornwall Regional Hospital at a JIS Think Tank on September 5. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, gives an update on the progress of renovations at the Cornwall Regional Hospital at a JIS Think Tank on September 5. Story Highlights Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says the Government is on course to solving most of the problems affecting the Cornwall Regional Hospital by early 2018.

He indicated that repairs had been done to some sections of the building, noting that based on the fact that that the operating theatres cannot be moved, some inpatients remain at the hospital.





“For the most part, we are on track with the renovations. We did say to the public that we would have most of the issues solved by the first quarter of next year. We are moving ahead with that,” he said. “I would think that most of the issues would be dealt with and the facility back up and running by the first quarter of next year,” he added.

Dr. Tufton was addressing a Think Tank at the agency’s head office in Kingston on Tuesday (September 5).

“We have moved out some of the patients to the back, following some renovations to what used to be student nurses quarters, so we’re operating inpatient care in that facility,” he explained.

He noted that nearly 500 patients are being seen per day at the neighbouring Seventh-day Adventist Western Jamaica Conference Centre, where outpatient services are being accommodated.

As many as 10 clinics operate from the facility.

The renovations are to address the problem of noxious fumes emanating from an old ventilation system at the St. James-based hospital. The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) is managing the operation.

Minister Tufton said technical experts brought in have recommended that a new system be put in place.

In addition to addressing the vent system, the project also involves plumbing, electrical work and rearranging of the facility to ensure a more efficient layout in order to administer better and more efficient patient care.

Dr. Tufton noted further that old and outdated diagnostic machines are to be replaced with more modern equipment.

“I think we have been able to cauterise the problem and develop a roadmap for where we are, and it is now a work in progress,” he said.

He said the Ministry will be providing monthly updates on the progress of the work.