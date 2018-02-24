Renewables for Greater Energy Security

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the government has taken a deliberate approach to diversifying Jamaica’s energy source.

He says the Government continues to work assiduously to ensure that renewables play a greater part in Jamaica’s energy mix.

Speaking on Thursday (February 22) at the Official Naming of Petrojam Limited’s Corporate Office Building as The Edward Seaga Building, Mr. Holness stated that work is being done to secure greater energy security by incorporating more sources of renewable energy.

“We are now at approximately 18% of our electricity needs being generated by renewables. We are track to being able to supply 30% of our electricity needs using renewables, and that would ensure that Jamaica has real energy security,” stated Mr. Holness.

Prime Minister Holness said the Government is also looking to increase the usage of biofuels renewable energy.