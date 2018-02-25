Renewables for Greater Energy Security

Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the government has taken a deliberate approach to diversifying Jamaica’s energy source.

“That would ensure that Jamaica has a real energy security. The best way to ensure against volatility [not subject to movement in oil prices] is to have your energy being locally generated and it is best when it is generated by the God given natural resources,” said Prime Minister Holness.

“I want you to accept this as our small token of how much we love you and appreciate you but look out for the bigger token to come.”



He says the Government continues to work assiduously to ensure that renewables play a greater part in Jamaica’s energy mix.

Speaking on Thursday (February 22) at the Official Naming of Petrojam Limited’s Corporate Office Building as The Edward Seaga Building, Mr. Holness stated that work is being done to secure greater energy security by incorporating more sources of renewable energy.

“We are now at approximately 18% of our electricity needs being generated by renewables. We are track to being able to supply 30% of our electricity needs using renewables, and that would ensure that Jamaica has real energy security,” stated Mr. Holness.

Prime Minister Holness said the Government is also looking to increase the usage of biofuels renewable energy. He further stated that there is tremendous opportunity in upgrading the facility as the government is making financial commitments toward improving and upgrading the refinery. He said this will result in supplying not just Jamaica’s energy needs but also the needs of the region.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister while unveiling the renamed PCJ building, commended and expressed his deepest appreciation to Former Prime Minister, The Most Honourable Edward Seaga.

