Rehabilitation of Roads in St. Ann and St.Catherine to be Completed in 2017/18

Story Highlights Rehabilitation of roadways in two parishes is to be completed in the 2017/18 fiscal year, under the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) Basic Needs Trust Fund project.

These are the Grierfield road in St. Ann; and Bottom Bonnet road in St. Catherine.





Rehabilitation of roadways in two parishes is to be completed in the 2017/18 fiscal year, under the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) Basic Needs Trust Fund project.

These are the Grierfield road in St. Ann; and Bottom Bonnet road in St. Catherine.

A sum of $119 million has been set aside in the 2017/18 Estimates of Expenditure to undertake this and other initiatives under the project.

The money will also be used to complete the rehabilitation and expansion of the Port Antonio Primary School in Portland; the Black River Primary School in St. Elizabeth; and the Morant Bay Primary School in St. Thomas.

Another portion of the funds will be used to provide maintenance training; and conduct Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) training.

The Basic Needs Trust Fund project seeks to reduce poverty and vulnerability through enhanced access to basic and social infrastructure and human resources development services.

This is being achieved through basic community access and drainage enhancement, education and human resource development, and water and sanitation systems enhancement.

Up to December, 2016 under the project, all contracts for school expansion and rehabilitation, as well as road rehabilitation, were awarded.

The JSIF is implementing the project with funding from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Government of Jamaica.

It began in February 2013 and is scheduled to end in December 2017.