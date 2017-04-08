Regulations of Disaster Risk Management Act Being Reviewed

Story Highlights The Government is reviewing Regulations accompanying the Disaster Risk Management Act, which was passed in Parliament in 2015.

The Government is reviewing Regulations accompanying the Disaster Risk Management Act, which was passed in Parliament in 2015.

Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says the review is being done to strengthen the provisions and making the legislation more effective, particularly in relation to compulsory evacuations from areas deemed vulnerable to severe weather, such as hurricanes and tropical storms.

He was speaking at a grant agreement signing ceremony at the Finance and the Public Service Ministry, on April 6, for a J$1.6-billion (¥1.39-billion/US$12.58-million) provision from the Government of Japan to implement Jamaica’s ‘Improvement of Emergency Communication System Project’.

Noting that the legislation’s enactment “is a start” towards further boosting disaster risk management and responsiveness in Jamaica, Mr. McKenzie said the provisions, particularly the accompanying Regulations, do not effectively address issues such as compulsory evacuation.

He said that paramount among the resonating concerns is safeguarding the evacuees’ homes and properties during periods of temporary relocation.

“When we force people to move… there must be provisions to secure persons’ homes (otherwise it) poses a problem,” he emphasised.

Director General of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Major Clive Davis, explained that the Act is intended to empower designated personnel, known as Authorised Officers, to take certain action in areas declared vulnerable or disaster zones.

These, he said, include relocating residents and livestock.

Against this background, Major Davis indicated that the matter would require an inter-Ministerial approach to adequately address it.

Mr. McKenzie advised that discussions in this regard have commenced, with the first involving officers of the Ministry and ODPEM on April 6.