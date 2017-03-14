Registration Deadline For e-LJam Technology Day is March 17

E-Learning Jamaica’s (e-ljam) Technology Day will be held on April 4. + - Photo: JIS Photographer E-Learning Jamaica’s (e-ljam) Technology Day will be held on April 4. Story Highlights The deadline for schools to register for e-Learning Jamaica (e-LJam) Technology Day 2017 is March 17.

The event, which will feature an array of technology-focused activities is targeting mainly students preparing for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

The award-winning Jamaica College robotics team will also be in attendance.



It will be held at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston on April 4, under the theme ‘Winning with Technology: Educate, Innovate, Create’.

Regional Training Officer at e-LJam, Davia Bryan-Campbell, told JIS News that the day’s activities will be three-fold – focusing on e-LJam’s Virtual Learning Environment (VLE), CSEC preparation, as well as careers and modern-day technology.

She said that students attending the Technology Day will get assistance in preparation for CSEC using e-LJam’s VLE, which is an Internet-based learning tool.

“Students will be able to practise with the VLE, doing questions, quizzes and games, learning while having fun,” Mrs. Bryan-Campbell said.

Additionally, she noted that experts in mathematics, English and science will be on hand to assist students in examination preparation.

Among the many exciting activities to be featured at the event will be animated video creation, 3D printing, social media marketing, cybersecurity, website development, graphic designing, mobile app development, robotics and blogging.

Attendees will be required to register and pay through their schools. The fee is $200 for each student, and $1,000 per teacher.