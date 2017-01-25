Regional Workshop on the Management of Marine Resources

Story Highlights A three-day Regional Workshop on measures to manage marine resources commenced on January 24 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

It is being hosted by the British High Commission, under the Caribbean Commonwealth Marine Economies programme, which involves a £5.6 million package of measures to help small island countries reduce poverty by preserving their marine environments, and making the best use of their marine resources.

Issues being addressed under the programme are: climate change, ocean acidification, pollution, overfishing, and loss of habitats. These threaten subsistence livelihoods, commercial fishing and food supply.



A three-day Regional Workshop on measures to manage marine resources commenced on January 24 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

It is being hosted by the British High Commission, under the Caribbean Commonwealth Marine Economies programme, which involves a £5.6 million package of measures to help small island countries reduce poverty by preserving their marine environments, and making the best use of their marine resources.

A further aim of the programme is to support the sustainable growth of Commonwealth Small Island Developing States (SIDS) within the Caribbean, Pacific and Indian Ocean regions. The programme will last for one year initially, with potential for continuation.

Addressing the opening of the workshop, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Marcia Gilbert-Roberts, said the United Kingdom (UK) is enabling the sustainability of a crucial sector.

“The experts at the forum will undoubtedly provide the means for securing the well-being of our people, through the plans to be elaborated for sustainable use,” she said.

Issues being addressed under the programme are: climate change, ocean acidification, pollution, overfishing, and loss of habitats. These threaten subsistence livelihoods, commercial fishing and food supply.

By providing training and support to Commonwealth SIDS’ institutions, as well as addressing economic and environmental needs, the programme seeks to ensure a lasting legacy of growing self-sufficiency in Commonwealth small states.

British High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency David Fitton, told the gathering that the programme will ensure job creation, drive national economic growth and food security, “and build resilience to external shocks.”

Attending the workshop are representatives from nine countries in the region, and from the UK.