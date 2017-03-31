Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code to be Developed

Executive Director of the Bureau of Standards Jamaica, Yvonne Hall (second left), examines document with (from left) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ), Deryck Omar; Programme Manager, Energy, Caribbean Community Secretariat, Dr. Devon Gardner; and Project Energy Officer for the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, Ananda Harris Logie, during a meeting of the Project Team for the Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code (REEBC), on March 30 at the BSJ head office in Kingston. The two-day working meeting of representatives from nine CARICOM member states is slated to be held from March 30 to 31. The initiative aims to commence work to develop an REEBC to address all aspects of energy use in buildings. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Executive Director of the Bureau of Standards Jamaica, Yvonne Hall (second left), examines document with (from left) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ), Deryck Omar; Programme Manager, Energy, Caribbean Community Secretariat, Dr. Devon Gardner; and Project Energy Officer for the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, Ananda Harris Logie, during a meeting of the Project Team for the Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code (REEBC), on March 30 at the BSJ head office in Kingston. The two-day working meeting of representatives from nine CARICOM member states is slated to be held from March 30 to 31. The initiative aims to commence work to develop an REEBC to address all aspects of energy use in buildings. Story Highlights The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ), in collaboration with the CARICOM Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ), has commenced work to develop a Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code (REEBC).

This code is expected to address all aspects of energy use in buildings, including thermal performance requirements for walls, roofs and windows; day lighting lamps and luminaire performance; energy performance of chillers and air-distribution systems; the electrical wiring system; solar water heating; appliances; renewable energy; zoning of buildings, climate classification and building energy management systems.

It is estimated that more than half of the electricity produced is consumed by buildings, with 10 to 20 per cent of the total life-cycle energy consumed being used for the manufacture and assembly of building material, construction, maintenance, refurbishing and demolition.



The launch of the regional project was held on March 30 at the BSJ head office in Kingston.

In her address, Executive Director of the BSJ, Yvonne Hall, noted that a large number of CARICOM member states import a significant amount of their energy at a considerable cost, and the project is a necessary step to develop greater energy efficiency in the region.

“The region’s economies are susceptible to the repercussions of rapid and fairly frequent petroleum price increases, making it extremely difficult for our industries to be cost-competitive with our international markets,” she said.

“Energy-efficiency measures are highly cost-effective as an investment, and it is important that all stakeholders in the region re-examine the way in which energy is used and identify ways of using energy more efficiently,” Ms. Hall urged.

She said the BSJ is delighted to collaborate with CARICOM counterparts to develop an energy-efficiency building code for the region.

The two-day working meeting is slated to be held from March 30 to 31. Nine member states – Antigua, Barbuda, Barbados, The Bahamas, Belize, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago – are represented on the regional project team.

The team is tasked with developing the REEBC as well as its associated application documents and minimum Energy Performance Standards for buildings.

Meanwhile, 80 to 90 per cent of the energy is used over the life of the building for heating, cooling, lighting and ventilation as well as house appliances.

When the CARICOM Energy Policy was approved in March 2013, a directive was issued to CROSQ to commence the development of standards for energy efficiency for appliances and the development of a Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code.