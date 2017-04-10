Regional Drug Law-Enforcement Training Centre Launches Website

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Dianne McIntosh (2nd right), observes as web designer/developer, Jamaica Information Service’s (JIS), Akeem Murray (right), shows off the features of the Caribbean Regional Drug Law Enforcement Training Centre (REDTRAC) website, which was unveiled during a ceremony at the Ministry’s Oxford Road offices in St. Andrew today (April 10). REDTRAC’s Director Principal, Major George Benson (2nd left); and Webmaster, JIS, Theodore Henry, also look on. + - Photo: R. Fraser Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Dianne McIntosh (2nd right), observes as web designer/developer, Jamaica Information Service’s (JIS), Akeem Murray (right), shows off the features of the Caribbean Regional Drug Law Enforcement Training Centre (REDTRAC) website, which was unveiled during a ceremony at the Ministry’s Oxford Road offices in St. Andrew today (April 10). REDTRAC’s Director Principal, Major George Benson (2nd left); and Webmaster, JIS, Theodore Henry, also look on. Story Highlights The website, which can be accessed at www.redtracgov.edu.jm will go live at midnight.

Designed and developed by the Jamaica Information Service’s (JIS) Computer Services Department, it forms part of the centre’s legacy projects to mark its 21st anniversary this year.

The Caribbean Regional Drug Law Enforcement Training Centre (REDTRAC) today (April 10) launched an interactive and informative website, which provides information on the entity’s projects and various training programmes.

At the unveiling ceremony at the Ministry of National Security’s Oxford Road offices in New Kingston, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dianne McIntosh, said the website will be used to publicise the work of the entity in the strengthening of law-enforcement capabilities.

She noted that REDTRAC has grown over the years and evolved into the Caribbean’s premier institution for training regional law-enforcement personnel to combat transnational organised crime. Among the focus areas are drug and human trafficking, money laundering, and cybercrime.

“We have seen this institution fulfil its organisational objectives to increase cost-effectiveness in satisfying the needs of the countries in the region while strengthening national anti-narcotic law-enforcement capabilities in these countries,” she said.

Ms. McIntosh said the continuous strengthening of the programmes offered is paramount “as better law enforcement is built on a robust and ongoing training agenda”.

In his remarks, REDTRAC’s Director Principal, Major George Benson, said the website will also be used as a tool to improve communication with members of the public.

The entity, which operates under the Ministry of National Security, offers training to police and military personnel; customs, immigration, port authority/security officers, as well as representatives of several other government agencies and the judiciary, on how to combat multinational crimes, such as drug and human trafficking, money laundering and cybercrime.

Other activities to mark REDTRAC’s year-long anniversary include a commemorative church service and brunch, a special banquet, and open day events. Most of the activities will take place in September.