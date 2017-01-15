Regional Drug Law Enforcement Training Centre Celebrating 21 Years of Service

Director/Principal of the Regional Drug Law Enforcement Training Centre (REDTRAC), Major George Benson, outlining plans for the institution’s 21st anniversary commemoration during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank on Friday, January 13. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Director/Principal of the Regional Drug Law Enforcement Training Centre (REDTRAC), Major George Benson, outlining plans for the institution’s 21st anniversary commemoration during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank on Friday, January 13. Story Highlights Several activities will mark this year’s 21st anniversary celebration of the Regional Drug Law Enforcement Training Centre (REDTRAC).

Several activities will mark this year’s 21st anniversary celebration of the Regional Drug Law Enforcement Training Centre (REDTRAC).

Among these is a special course to be conducted which replicates the first taught at the institution following its establishment on the campus of the National Police College of Jamaica, at Twickenham Park, St. Catherine, in September 1996.

Details of this and other engagements were outlined by REDTRAC’s Director/Principal, Major George Benson, during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank at the agency’s head office in Kingston on Friday, January 13.

Other activities, most of which will take place in September, include: a commemorative church service and brunch; a special banquet; open day sessions; and the launch of REDTRAC’s website.

Major Benson said REDTRAC has grown exponentially over the years and evolved into the Caribbean’s premier institution for training regional law enforcement personnel to combat transnational organized crime.

Notable among the focus areas are: drug and human trafficking; money laundering; and cybercrimes.

These, Major Benson pointed out, are consistent with the Centre’s motto – ‘Enhancing Knowledge, Strengthening Capacity’.

The Director said hundreds of law enforcement personnel across the region have graduated from REDTRAC, adding that they include current and past Police Commissioners and course facilitators,

Other participants, he further informed, include: military personnel; customs, immigration, and port authority/security officers, as well as representatives of several other government agencies and the judiciary.

Major Benson said the courses are often oversubscribed, “which is a reflection of the demand for what we do and an indication that we have full support locally and from the region.”

“REDTRAC is seen as being in the Caribbean, for the Caribbean and by the Caribbean. We teach from the experiences of the men and women who are in the field,” he added.