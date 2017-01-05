Redevelopment of Dragon Bay Hotel to Start this Year

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz (left), has the attention of Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon (centre); and Mayor of Port Antonio, Councillor Paul Thompson, at a town hall meeting held at the Portland Municipal Corporation in Port Antonio on Tuesday (January 3). + - Photo: Mark Bell Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz (left), has the attention of Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon (centre); and Mayor of Port Antonio, Councillor Paul Thompson, at a town hall meeting held at the Portland Municipal Corporation in Port Antonio on Tuesday (January 3). Story Highlights Work on the US$100-million redevelopment of the Dragon Bay Hotel in Portland is set to commence this year, with the property to start operation in 2019.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said some 600 to 800 persons will be employed during the construction phase of the 250-room property.

Minister Vaz, who was addressing a town hall meeting on January 4 at the Portland Municipal Corporation in Port Antonio, informed that personnel from the Sandals Corporate University will provide training for workers in order to ensure that standards are maintained.

Describing the Dragon Bay redevelopment as a “catalyst for job creation in Portland”, Mr. Vaz, said the project will also provide farmers with a ready market for their produce.

“When that property is up and running, it will serve 2,500 meals per day,” he pointed out.

Mr. Vaz who is also Member of Parliament for West Portland, told the gathering that several other tourism projects are to come on stream, noting that further details will be provided by government officials and the investors.

He noted that the upgrading of the roadway from Harbour View to St. Thomas and into Portland, and rehabilitation of the Junction main road, will provide easier access to the parish, which will attract more investors.