Record 4.3 Million Tourist Arrivals in 2017

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (centre), officially opens the Knutsford Express depot at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on Tuesday (January 9). Others (from left) are: Executive Director of Knutsford Express, Anthony Copeland; Chairman, Gordon Townsend; President, Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce, T'Shura Gibbs; and Chief Executive Officer, Knutsford Express, Oliver Townsend.

Provisional data from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) show that a record 4.3 million tourists visited Jamaica in 2017.

This, according to Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, represents a 21.1 per cent increase over arrivals in 2016.

The Minister was speaking at the official opening of the Knutsford Express bus service depot at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on Tuesday (January 9).

Noting that Jamaica earned US$2.56 billion in 2016, he said last year’s revenue inflow indicates that “we have (generated) nearly US$500 million of additional earnings in one single year”.

Against this background, Mr. Bartlett lauded the industry’s stakeholders, including entrepreneurs and workers, for their collective contribution to the exponential growth in visitor arrivals and earnings in 2017. He was also optimistic that this momentum will continue in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Minister pointed out that new trends developing in tourism globally are resulting in an increasing number of travellers seeking “authentic experiences” when they visit destinations.

Mr. Bartlett contended that Jamaica is a prime destination for this emerging market, especially with the rapid rise of American online marketplace and hospitality service, Airbnb, which facilitates the ease of homeowners globally, leasing or renting their properties to tourists.

He advised that the 55,000 tourists visiting Jamaica in 2017 booked via Airbnb, up from 35,000 in 2016, “which that means that we have added over 20,000 new visitors with a different type of demand for experiences in our space”.

“These visitors are not necessarily staying in hotels. They are more likely to book via Airbnb. They want to immerse themselves in local culture – the food, music, people and communities – and I believe Jamaica is a natural attractor with its rich heritage,” Mr. Bartlett said.