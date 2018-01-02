Real Estate Board to Offer Terrorism Prevention Training

Story Highlights The Real Estate Board will be offering training in terrorism-prevention reporting requirements in January as part of its Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programme.

The Real Estate Board will be offering training in terrorism-prevention reporting requirements in January as part of its Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programme.

It is one of two new mandatory CPD courses for real estate dealers and salesmen, and follows the recent passage of the Terrorism Prevention (Designated Reporting Entity) Real Estate Dealers Order Resolution, requiring practitioners to report financial transactions that are linked to or are suspected to be connected to terrorism.

The course, which is an update to the anti-money-laundering training for real estate practitioners, will be offered January 3 to 4 and January 10 to 11.

Another course on the Real Estate Dealers and Developers Act is scheduled for January 22 and 30.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the REB, Sandra Watson-Garrick, told JIS News that the roll-out of the CPD courses for 2018 is based on feedback from industry professionals.

“The suggestions we received from the industry when we had our public forum in September were very instructive. We also wanted to start with the foundation of the industry, and that is the Real Estate (Dealers and Developers) Act,” she noted.

“The aim of CPD is to keep the skills and knowledge of our practitioners current with both the legislation and international best practices. Both these courses meet those criteria, especially with the new terrorism-prevention requirements passed this year,” she added.

The courses, which will be offered at the Real Estate Training Institute in Kingston, constitute two hours each (four in total) of the required eight hours of mandatory courses for practitioners.

An additional 12 hours of optional courses are required for a total of 24 hours every two years.

Mrs. Watson-Garrick said the Real Estate Board is “examining how best certain courses could be grouped into one-day out-of-town sessions, for example by county or region. This would reduce the time and cost for professionals outside of Kingston and St. Andrew”.