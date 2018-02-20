Real Estate Board Begins Consultations Feb. 21

A Gated Community in Kingston. + - Photo: Mark Bell A Gated Community in Kingston. Story Highlights The Real Estate Board/Commission of Strata Corporations (REB/CSC) begins a series of public consultations on Wednesday (February 21), to broaden consumer knowledge of the legislation on gated communities.

The rationale behind hosting the series of consultations is that gated communities have many similar concerns, including persons not paying maintenance fees, disputes between parties, and general communal-living issues.

Consultant with the REB/CSC, Attorney-at-law Delrose Campbell, told JIS News that developing a regime inspired by the views of every stakeholder is important in shaping the legislation on gated communities.



The consultation will take place at the Golf View Hotel, 5½ Caledonia Road, Mandeville, Manchester, and is set to begin at 5:00 p.m.

Currently, the legislation on gated communities only addresses the issue of the ‘Strata Corporation’ and not that of the ‘shared expenses’.

“We want broad-based representation. This consultation is with a view to develop the legislation. We have some concepts that could drive the process, but we want to hear from the public,” she said.

Other consultations will be held on March 1 at the Holy Trinity Church, West Gate, Montego Bay at 1:00 p.m., and Tuesday, March 6 at St. Andrew High School for Girls, 10 Cecelio Avenue, Kingston, starting at 5:00 p.m.

Ms. Campbell is encouraging persons to come to the consultations armed with ideas and suggestions that will guide the formation of the legislation.

“They should come to the meetings to discuss some of the ideas of the planners. Some of our ideas will be put to them for ratification, but they should come expecting to hear what the legislation would possibly look like, how their investment value will be protected, how the common areas will be dealt with, how maintenance fees should be managed, and how fees will be recovered if they are not paid by a unit owner,” she noted.

A special stakeholder meeting will also be held on March 12. Entities such as the Realtors Association of Jamaica, the various municipal corporations, architects, bankers, building societies, the National Land Agency, Housing Agency of Jamaica and the National Housing Trust are expected to attend.