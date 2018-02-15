Rail Service, Minerals Sector and Road Safety Priority Areas for Transport Ministry

Story Highlights During the fiscal year 2018/2019, the Ministry of Transport and Mining will seek to re-establish the rail service, increase earnings from the minerals sector, and implement measures to improve road safety.

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, made the disclosure as he delivered the Throne Speech at Gordon House on Thursday (February 15), where he outlined priority areas for the Government for the 2018/19 fiscal year.

Turning to the new Road Traffic Bill, which was passed in the House of Representatives on February 6, the Governor-General said it will aid in the reduction of injuries and loss of life on the roads, and result in savings to the health sector.



He said that work on the phased resumption of the rail service will be intensified this year, with the start of construction on Phase 1 from Montego Bay to Appleton, St. Elizabeth.

“I encourage every road user to take personal responsibility for their own safety, and the safety of others using the roads,” he said.

On the minerals side, the Governor-General noted that the bauxite/alumina sector has started to see steady growth, and this will continue as the major players enhance expansion and modernisation activities.

The finalisation of the National Minerals Policy and Action Plan, will take place during this year.