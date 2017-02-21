RADA to Get Equipment

Story Highlights The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is to receive additional equipment this fiscal year to enhance operations at seven agro-processing incubators.

The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is to receive additional equipment this fiscal year to enhance operations at seven agro-processing incubators.

This will be facilitated under the Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI), which has been allotted $126.5 million in the 2017/18 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House.

The sum will also be used to continue business-development support to seven agro-processing facilities and small/micro agro-processors, facilitate community tourism portal maintenance, supply and install an industrial pump, and complete an economic and financial analysis of REDI subprojects.

The REDI project seeks to improve market access for micro and small-scale rural agricultural producers, and tourism product and service providers by facilitating the strengthening of the supply-chain linkages between the agricultural sector and end users in processing, the tourism sector, fast food chains, restaurants and supermarkets.

This objective is also carried out by supporting the development of community-based tourism as a viable option and opportunity for economic investment; strengthening the capacity building of rural groups, to be able to plan and implement income-generating projects; and ensuring greater sustainability of rural development through interagency collaboration.

Achievements under the project up to December, 2016 included the implementation of several rural subprojects in agriculture and rural tourism.

These included completion of 140 greenhouses, completion of three pig-rearing facilities, nine Fishermen Cooperatives equipped with cold storage and safety equipment benefiting 2,000 fisherfolk, and one sorrel juice factory completed and equipped to Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) certification.

Also, one cold-chain supply and post-harvest facility was completed; one bammy factory enhanced and equipped to HACCP certification; seven crop-production areas, including three agro parks, equipped with drip-irrigation kits and water-storage capacity; 160 persons from the community tourism sector benefited from Team Jamaica training; Jamaica Community Tourism Experiences brand launched, increasing visibility of community tourism; 15 informal entrepreneurial activities legally registered since REDI’s intervention; international technical assistance to support the agricultural and tourism sectors; business-plan development and mentorship for agricultural and tourism enterprises; four ginger shade houses completed; 690 drip-irrigation kits provided to six communities in St. Elizabeth; and three agro-processing facilities completed in St. Elizabeth, St. James and Westmoreland.

The project is being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) with funding by the Government of Jamaica and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.