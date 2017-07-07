Queen’s Baton Presented to G-G

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (2nd left), is presented with the Queen’s Baton by Honorary Legal Advisor to the Commonwealth Games Federation, Sandra Osbourne (right), at King’s House on July 5. Looking on is President of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), Christopher Samuda. The Queen’s Baton is making a seven-day stop in Jamaica as part of a global journey ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, in April 2018. + - Photo: Mark Bell Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (2nd left), is presented with the Queen’s Baton by Honorary Legal Advisor to the Commonwealth Games Federation, Sandra Osbourne (right), at King’s House on July 5. Looking on is President of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), Christopher Samuda. The Queen’s Baton is making a seven-day stop in Jamaica as part of a global journey ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, in April 2018. Story Highlights Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, was on Wednesday (July 5) presented with the Queen’s Baton for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The baton, which carries the message of Her Majesty, the Queen, will travel across 70 nations in Africa, the Caribbean, the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania ahead of the Commonwealth Games to be held in April 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.

A five-member team comprised of representatives of the Commonwealth Games Federation made the presentation during a courtesy call at King’s House. Members of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) were also in attendance.

It arrived in Jamaica earlier in the day and was welcomed by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

It was then escorted by a 10-member team from the Jamaica Cycling Federation to King’s House.

The Governor-General said he was pleased to be a part of the symbolic passing of the baton.

“We share the pride and pleasure of all 52 member states of the Commonwealth as we look forward to the Games in 2018. I am confident that the event will prove to be another spectacle of keen and friendly rivalry, showcasing exciting new talent as well as enduring skills of established competitors,” he said.

Honorary Legal Advisor to the Commonwealth Games Federation, Sandra Osbourne, said the Queen’s Baton Relay is a Commonwealth Games tradition that celebrates the Commonwealth’s diversity while promoting world-class sports and culture.

“The Games celebrate the three core values of humanity, equality and destiny. This relay will share the excitement of the Games with millions of people around the world, both the young and old, and as the baton passes between people, it will increase our connection and understanding of each other,” she noted.

Jamaica is the 12th Caribbean nation and 31st country to welcome the baton on its global relay, which will cover 230,000 kilometres on a journey of 388 days.

It will travel across the country before heading to the Turks and Caicos Islands on July 11.

More than 6,600 athletes and team officials are slated to participate in next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Held every four years, the 11-day sporting event will see athletes competing in 18 sports and seven para-sports. These include athletics, basketball, cycling, gymnastics, diving, netball, para powerlifting and triathlon.

The Queens Baton Relay started on Commonwealth Day, March 13, 2017 during a commencement ceremony held at Buckingham Palace.