Public Sector Transformation Project Gets $735 Million





A sum of $735.5 million has been allocated to continue the Strategic Public Sector Transformation Project this year.

This is outlined in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project, being implemented by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, is seeking to strengthen public resource management and provide support for select State institutions in facilitating a more enabling environment for private-sector growth.

This is being embarked on through the Public Investment Management System, strengthening of the budget-preparation process and results-based budgeting, adaptive public-sector approaches to promote fiscal sustainability, modernisation of the Accountant General’s Department, and fostering industrial and trade through the Bureau of Standards Jamaica. Notable achievements under the project, which commenced in November 2014, include establishment of the Public Investment Management Secretariat (PIMSEC); development of an Enterprise Risk Management Policy, capacity building for public-sector workers involved in budget preparation, certification of 108 public-sector employees in project management, and training for internal auditors.

Programmed activities this year include procurement of the Public Investment Management Information System; implementation of a public investment management training programme for civil servants and development of the accompanying curriculum; implementation of the Enterprise Risk Management Policy; preparation of an Asset Management Policy, and Open Government Action Plan; continued rationalisation of budget programmes for select ministries, departments and agencies; and implementation of a National Quality Policy.

The project, which is slated to run until January 2020, is funded by the Government, United Kingdom Department for International Development, and World Bank.