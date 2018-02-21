Public Sector Transformation Implementation Project Gets $615 Million





The Government has allocated $615.6 million for work on the Public Sector Transformation Implementation Project this year.

To be implemented by the Office of the Prime Minister from January 2018 to January 2024, the project aims to modernise interventions in three ministries, inclusive of organisational and process reengineering and information and communications technology investments, to improve service delivery.

As outlined in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, the project also intends to create a network connecting eGov Jamaica Limited’s data centre to all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the Kingston metropolitan area; upskill and retrain civil servants who may be affected by the reforms; expand the human resources management system to 85 MDAs; design and implement an operation model for three key, shared corporate services for the public sector; and conduct a public-sector compensation review.

Among the targets for this year are (a) to commence roll-out of the GovNet infrastructure in three ministries; (b) executing retraining and upskilling workshops with select civil servants; (c) engaging consultants to conduct salary and allowance reviews and completing data centre design, and (d) establishing a shared office location for human resources management system and shared service teams.

The Government of Jamaica and Inter-American Development Bank are jointly funding the project.