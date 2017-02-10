Public Sector Transformation to be Advanced Significantly

Story Highlights Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, says the Government’s work to transform the public sector will be significantly advanced this year.

He noted that the appointment of the Public Sector Transformation Oversight Committee (P-STOC) and the continued work of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC) and the new Economic Growth Council (EGC), “have laid the foundation to make the necessary structural changes to cement our positive economic trajectory.”





Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, says the Government’s work to transform the public sector will be significantly advanced this year.

“The Public Sector Transformation and Modernisation Programme will this year manifest great progress with the intention of merging several Government entities to boost efficiency and ensure that the resources of the State give optimum returns,” he said, as he delivered the 2017-18 Throne Speech in Parliament today (February 9).

He noted that the appointment of the Public Sector Transformation Oversight Committee (P-STOC) and the continued work of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC) and the new Economic Growth Council (EGC), “have laid the foundation to make the necessary structural changes to cement our positive economic trajectory.”

The Governor-General further informed that the previous pillars of trade and investment facilitation; managing public sector costs; and Government efficiency and service delivery continue to guide the Administration’s approach to modernisation.

These pillars, he said, will also fuel the continued restructuring of the public sector into a modern and efficient ecosystem that provides the foundation for the private sector to flourish.

In the meantime, the Governor-General noted that the Government has identified inclusive sustainable economic growth and job creation as a strategic priority for the medium term.

To this end, he informed that several multi-pronged initiatives will be pursued as part of a comprehensive strategic plan under the new Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

These initiatives, he said, will be undertaken along with Government-wide coordination, statistics and research through the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) and the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN).

The Throne Speech was delivered under the theme: ‘A Firm Foundation for Prosperity’.