Public Sector Tranformation Oversight Committee to Hold to Review First Quarter Performance

Story Highlights The Public Sector Transformation Oversight Committee, PSTOC, will be having its second meeting on Wednesday, May 3 at Jamaica House to review the Government’s success in meeting the relevant first quarter benchmarks and activities under the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) as set out under the Precautionary Stand-By Arrangement between the Government of Jamaica and the International Monetary Fund.

Co-Chair of PSTOC, Danny Roberts said that in addition to reporting to the public on the successes of these structural benchmarks and other activities under the MEFP, the Committee will also be examining the additional activities and structural benchmarks arising from the first IMF Review under the Stand-By Arrangement.

The Committee’s first report on January 18 outlined the focus of its work to strategically link public sector transformation to the overall macroeconomic strategy for growth and development.



The Public Sector Transformation Oversight Committee, PSTOC, will be having its second meeting on Wednesday, May 3 at Jamaica House to review the Government’s success in meeting the relevant first quarter benchmarks and activities under the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) as set out under the Precautionary Stand-By Arrangement between the Government of Jamaica and the International Monetary Fund.

The Stand-By Arrangement which came into effect November 2016, had a total of twenty-two activities, including six benchmark requirements under the MEFP which the Committee is expected to monitor and report on for the period December 2016 to December 2017.

The first quarter benchmarks included the Compensation Review of Salaries and Allowances, Recruitment Rules and an Employee Verification exercise which were to be completed by March of this year, and the Public Sector Negotiating Framework which is to be submitted to Cabinet by the end of April, as part of the public sector transformation and public service reform process.

The Committee is also expected to review the activities under social protection to include an assessment and benefits review for PATH, and increasing the funding under the School Feeding Programme for the 2017/18 financial year, which were to be completed by the end of March, 2017.

Additional activities are to submit to Cabinet a graduation strategy for PATH households to exit the programme, and a review of the impact of PATH benefits on improving school attendance, which are to be completed by the end of June, 2017.

Co-Chair of PSTOC, Danny Roberts said that in addition to reporting to the public on the successes of these structural benchmarks and other activities under the MEFP, the Committee will also be examining the additional activities and structural benchmarks arising from the first IMF Review under the Stand-By Arrangement.

A total of nine (9) structural benchmarks have been added under the public sector transformation, public bodies and public service reform areas.

The PSTOC, a broad-based committee comprising stakeholder representatives from the public and private sectors, trade unions and academia, was set up by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in November of last year to review the Government’s implementation of the public sector transformation-related activities and structural benchmarks under the MEFP and report to the public.

The Committee’s first report on January 18 outlined the focus of its work to strategically link public sector transformation to the overall macroeconomic strategy for growth and development.