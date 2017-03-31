Public Sector Reform Vital for Economic Growth – Vaz

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz (right), in conversation with (from left) Member of the Economic Growth Council, Adam Stewart; and Chairman of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Senator Don Wehby, at the National Competitiveness Council (NCC) 7th Annual Business Environment Round Table on March 30 at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel, in kingston. The forum was held under the theme:‘Institutionalisation of reforms for sustainable growth and competitiveness’. + - Photo: Dave Reid Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz (right), in conversation with (from left) Member of the Economic Growth Council, Adam Stewart; and Chairman of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Senator Don Wehby, at the National Competitiveness Council (NCC) 7th Annual Business Environment Round Table on March 30 at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel, in kingston. The forum was held under the theme:‘Institutionalisation of reforms for sustainable growth and competitiveness’. Story Highlights Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz, has reiterated the Government’s commitment to the reform and modernisation of the public sector, to improve the ease and speed of doing business.

He said the transformation process, which remains high on the Government’s agenda, will result in the continuous improvement in services for businesses and individuals, operational efficiency gains and a positive movement in the country’s international rankings for business facilitation and competitiveness.





Noting that the transformation process is key to achieving the economic growth targets of the country, the Minister pledged to be open to and supportive of local and international investors as the work to streamline the public sector towards greater efficiency continues.

“We recognise that a critical factor for us to be able to respond to the change in demands of the local and international business environment will be efficient interconnected systems that remain focused on the institutionalisation of business environment reforms,” he said.

Mr. Vaz was addressing the 7th Annual Business Environment Round Table by the National Competitiveness Council (NCC) of Jamaica, today (March 30) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel, in Kingston.

“The public sector has a serious responsibility to facilitate efficient business processes through strategies such as maintaining macroeconomic stability, improving citizen security, improving access to finance and the pursuit of bureaucratic reform,” Mr. Vaz said.

Meanwhile, the Minister commended the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), which manages the NCC, for strongly aligning its initiatives with the Government’s direction, adding that this is representative of the level of coordination by the joined-up Government approach by the Administration.

The NCC is a public-private partnership, established in 2010, to advance policy advocacy, research and public awareness of reform initiatives that facilitate the creation of an enabling environment for businesses in Jamaica.

The Council has, over the years, emerged as the most comprehensive forum to discuss competitive issues.

The Round Table was held under the theme ‘Institutionalisation of reforms for sustainable growth and competitiveness’.