



Public order issues hindering growth in tourism sector says, PM Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says public order issues among other things are hampering the growth of tourism in Falmouth.

“It (Falmouth)has so much history, the architecture is there, the people are there who are friendly and welcoming, but, public order issues, cleanliness issues, organisational issues of the town and just leadership is necessary (for development)” stated Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister was speaking today (March 30) at the ground-breaking ceremony for the Excellence Oyster Bay Jamaica Resort in Trelawny.

“The town of Falmouth is a great tourism potential which we have not fully utilised and which I would like it to be known publicly that I am going to be taking a personal interest in ensuring that the town itself is developed”, said Mr. Holness.

Additionally, the prime minister said the Government will be moving to correct issues within the cruise shipping sector.

The prime minister said Jamaica must develop not only the attractions and the resorts but also the towns that are in close proximity to the resorts. This, he said, will ensure that everyone benefits from the sector.

“Everyone wants a piece of the tourism pie but if you rush the pie it may fall and break up and all you end up with is crumbs. But if order prevails and structure and importantly fairness and equity then everybody can get not just a piece of the pie but we can grow the pie so the piece can be bigger for everybody”, declared the prime minister.

The Excellence Oyster Bay Jamaica Resort is scheduled to be completed in 2018, at a cost of US$110M. It will have 325 suites, 8 restaurants and 7 bars.

Approximately 1500 jobs are to be created during the construction phase and an additional 700 when the hotel is in operation.