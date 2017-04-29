Public Awareness Campaign on Job Scams

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, giving details of reform activities by the NIS during her contribution in the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House on April 26. Seated is Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson. + - Photo: Donald Delahaye Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, giving details of reform activities by the NIS during her contribution in the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House on April 26. Seated is Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson. Story Highlights The Ministry of Labour and Social Security will embark on a public awareness campaign to sensitise Jamaicans to job scams.

Minister Robinson urged the public to contact the Ministry’s Employment Agency Unit if they are suspicious of a job offer or employment agency.



Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, made the announcement during her 2017/18 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House on April 26.

While applauding the efforts of the 83 licensed employment agencies that have secured more than 9,000 placements for persons on the Work and Study Programme and the Hospitality Programme in the United States of America, she said the Ministry continues to “strictly monitor their operation to ensure legitimacy.”

“Arising from our strict monitoring, the Ministry was able to identify 23 illegal operators during the last fiscal year and report them to the police,” she said.

The Minister added that the Employment Agencies Regulation Act will be reviewed to deal with the many dishonest practices to fleece members of the public out of their money.

“The scope of the legislation will be widened to include measures to address the various methods being used, such as the Internet, to attract and lure jobseekers into fraudulent schemes,” she explained.

