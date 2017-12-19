Promoters and Event Planners Must Get Fire-Safety Permit

Public Relations Officer of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Emeleo Ebanks. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Public Relations Officer of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Emeleo Ebanks. (FILE) Story Highlights The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) is calling on promoters and event planners to obtain a fire-safety permit to confirm the safety of venues being used to host events this holiday season.

“Persons who are hosting events, which could be a lot at Christmas, you must get a permit from the Jamaica Fire Brigade,” Acting Assistant Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Emeleo Ebanks, has emphasised.

“So, we will not send persons to go out there and monitor this event, but the event still goes on. The operators who are doing these things, you must understand you are putting lives at risk, you are putting yourselves at risk, and in the event that something happens, you will also be liable for a lawsuit,” he added.



Speaking at a recent JIS ‘Think Tank’, he explained that the permit provides for the safety of patrons and the operators as well as “for us to know about that event and where it is being held”.

“I was alerted to situations where a lot of promoters of events would come and seek permits; and after getting them, they would come back and tell us that the event has been cancelled,” Mr. Ebanks said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ebanks is encouraging persons who are in doubt to contact the Jamaica Fire Brigade, which will provide tips “to make your Christmas merry and safe”.

He pointed out that persons can walk into any fire station across the island or call the Fire Prevention Department at 922-2523 for additional information.