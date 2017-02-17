PROMAC Project Allocated $589 Million

Equipment handed over to the Mandeville Regional Hospital, in June last year, under the Programme for the Reduction of Maternal and Child Mortality (PROMAC). + - Photo: JIS Photographer Equipment handed over to the Mandeville Regional Hospital, in June last year, under the Programme for the Reduction of Maternal and Child Mortality (PROMAC). Story Highlights The Government has allocated $589.86 million towards the Programme for the Reduction of Maternal and Child Mortality (PROMAC) in Jamaica Project.

One of the objectives of the project is to provide support to Jamaica in attaining the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) of reducing child mortality and improving maternal health.

The PROMAC is funded by the Government of Jamaica and the European Union.



The Government has allocated $589.86 million towards the Programme for the Reduction of Maternal and Child Mortality (PROMAC) in Jamaica Project.

This is outlined in the 2017-18 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

Other specific objectives include: reducing the incidence of neonatal death due to lack of access to high dependency care; reducing the incidence of maternal deaths due to lack of access to emergency obstetrics care; and improving the quality of management of high-risk pregnancies at both tertiary and primary health care levels.

As of November 2016, contracts were signed for Design Services for High Density Units (HDUs) in six hospitals; contract signed for Design Services to rehabilitate four primary health centres and two community hospitals; and testing equipment has been procured and delivered.

Also, the Neonatal HDU equipment for Mandeville Regional Hospital has been procured and delivered; and six ambulances procured and delivered.

Contracts have also been signed with the University of the West Indies (UWI) for the training of specialised physicians and nurses.

For the 2017-18 fiscal year, the funds will be used for the execution of contracts for supervision services to increase the capacity of newborn and emergency obstetric care; and completion of detailed designs for 11 HDUs at six hospitals.

Other targets include the procurement of laboratory and ultrasound equipment for primary health care and community health centres; provision of 150 midwifery bags to approximately 70 health centres; and the procurement of six ambulances.

