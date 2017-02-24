Project to Strengthen Resilience of Fishing Communities





An allocation of $4 million has been set aside to strengthen the resilience of fishing communities against climate change.

Details for the ‘Promoting Community-Based Climate Resilience in the Fisheries Sector’ project are outlined in the 2017/18 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries has implemented the initiative, which is expected to end July 2017.

The project aims to support Jamaica in the preparation of the proposed project to enhance community-based climate resilience among targeted fishing and fish-farming communities.

Under the project, terms of reference were developed for a Project Administrative Assistant; Environmental and Social Management Framework Specialist; Institutional Assessment Specialist; and a Team Leader/Project Development Specialist.

Targets for the new fiscal year include the hiring of a new project manager, identifying alternative livelihoods for the fishing communities and strengthening the capacity of the Ministry to carry out project preparation and implementation.

The project is being funded by the Government and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.