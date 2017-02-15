Project to Strengthen Governance and Oversight in Justice System Gets $140.9 Million

Story Highlights







The Government has set aside $140.9 million to strengthen governance and oversight structures in the justice system under the Justice, Security, Accountability, and Transparency (JSAT) Project.

This is outlined in the 2017-18 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

The money will go towards rehabilitating and equipping classrooms and dormitories at the National Police College of Jamaica; start the construction of an annex to the Forensic Laboratory; and provide technical assistance to support the establishment of a Single Anti-Corruption Agency.

It will also be used to provide technical assistance to document protocols within law enforcement agencies; provide training; and supply equipment to aid in the fight against corruption.

Achievements up to December 2016 include the supply of equipment to the Forensic Laboratory to facilitate the identification of drugs and other substances; and refurbishing of interview rooms at select law enforcement agencies.

The project, which falls under the Ministry of National Security, began in August 2014, and is being funded by the European Union (EU).