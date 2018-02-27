Project to Minimise Impact of Climate Change on Fishing





As part of efforts to minimise the impact of climate change on fishing livelihoods, a campaign will be designed and executed in the upcoming fiscal year.

A sum of $22.8 million has been set aside in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure to facilitate this undertaking under the Fisheries Ecosystem Adaptation Strategies and Technologies project.

The Estimates were tabled recently in the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw.

The money will also go towards the hiring of a consultant to carry out the design and execution of the climate change campaign; increase marine protected areas management capacity and resource management effectiveness; and reduce human-induced impacts on fisheries ecosystems functions/services.

The project is being funded by the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre and will be implemented through the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

It seeks to enhance marine protected areas (MPAs) ecosystem services via reduction of human-induced stressors and increased sustainable resource use; apply climate adaptation measures to minimise impacts on MPA ecosystems from land-based sources of pollution; and minimise climate change impact on fishing livelihoods.