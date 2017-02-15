Project to Develop National Policy on Migration Gets $37 Million

Story Highlights The Government has allocated $37.25 million for the completion of a project to develop a national policy and plan of action on international migration and development.

The Government has allocated $37.25 million for the completion of a project to develop a national policy and plan of action on international migration and development.

According to the 2017-18 Estimates of Expenditures, now before the House of Representatives, the project aims to build the capacity of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to implement the National Plan of Action (NPA) on migration and development; to seek public ownership and participation in the implementation of the NPA; and to implement the priorities for the first three years from the National Policy and Plan of Action.

The objectives also include the development of a national statistical migration database.

The activities under this project, funded by the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) International Organisation for Migration and the Government of Jamaica, are being implemented by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ).

Anticipated targets for the 2017-18 financial year include conducting data mining across MDAs; updating the PIOJ’s JAMSTATS Secretariat database with migration indicators; tabling of a draft policy as a White Paper; and the completion of the statistical migration database.

Achievements under the project up to December 2016 included the publishing of a National Working Group on International Migration and Development (NWGIMD) newsletter; the development of draft policy (Green Paper) on international migration; the establishment of a multi-agency stakeholder governance structure (National Working Group on International Migration and

Development) to oversee policy formulation and implementation; and the development and publishing of a country migration profile.

A draft National Diaspora Policy has been formulated, as well as a capacity development strategy for MDAs and Non State Actors (NSAs) working in the field of migration.

The project team also developed and refined the migration indicator listing, provided technical support for the Diaspora Mapping Project and developed the implementation plan for the International Migration and Development (IMD) Policy.