Project to Benefit Persons on Path gets $1.5 Billion

Story Highlights







A project, which aims to protect and promote human capital development of beneficiaries under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), has received $1. 5 billion in the 2017/18 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

The Integrated Support to the Jamaica Social Protection Strategy project, being implemented by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, also seeks to strengthen the overall capacity of and improve quality and access to the network of social services provided by the Ministry to the poor and vulnerable.

It is being implemented through funding from the Government of Jamaica and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The allocation for this year will go towards the provision of conditional cash transfer to PATH beneficiaries and continued implementation of a parenting workshop with beneficiary families.

Additionally, it will provide for impact evaluation of a parenting pilot undertaken and the strengthening of Electronic Labour Exchange by the refurbishing of satellite locations.

Other targets are: conducting a National Employment Study; modernising the Social Security Services Division; and continued placement of persons in on-the-job training.

Up to December 2016, payments were made to PATH beneficiaries.

The project, which commenced in November 2015, is slated to end in October 2020.