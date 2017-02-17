Project to Accelerate Exports

Story Highlights An allocation of $130 million has been made to a project to support the Government in addressing trade deficits, to accelerate exports, enhance competitiveness and integrate the local economy into global markets.

Outlined in the 2017-18 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, the Economic Partnership II (EPA II) Capacity Building Project is being funded by the European Union (EU).

Targets for the upcoming fiscal year include strengthening supply access to the sauces and spices export industry through the implementation of market strategy targeting United States cities, and by supporting the certification of firms in accordance with standards accepted in target markets.

The project also aims to strengthen the supply access for the coffee industry by facilitating improved production practices, through planting of a recommended variety, supported by a seedling production and distribution programme; and facilitating collaboration between coffee export industry stakeholders.

An additional component of the project focuses on strengthening the quality and standards control environment which will be realised throughout the year by training laboratory staff, meeting with a Laboratory Experience Exchange Group and consultancies to prepare selected beneficiary laboratory for accreditation.

Laboratories of the Plant Protection Unit of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries are also to be upgraded in the financial year; and equipment and other material will be supplied to the Ministry’s food testing laboratories.

An accreditation management system will be established at the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC) and the project intends to build capacity at the agency through training and witness audit visits of JANAAC staff through a partnership with the United Kingdom Accreditation body.