Private Sector Urged to Invest in Research and Development

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (left), looks on as Conrad Brown (right), explains the features of his light-emitting diode (LED) street lamp innovation, at the Science in the Gardens event held at the Hope Botanical Gardens, St. Andrew on February 16. Mr. Brown was the winner in the Energy category at the 2016 National Innovation Awards. Also looking on are students from the Minister’s alma mater St. Jago High School in St. Catherine, as well as students from Saints Peter and Paul Preparatory, St. Andrew. + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (left), looks on as Conrad Brown (right), explains the features of his light-emitting diode (LED) street lamp innovation, at the Science in the Gardens event held at the Hope Botanical Gardens, St. Andrew on February 16. Mr. Brown was the winner in the Energy category at the 2016 National Innovation Awards. Also looking on are students from the Minister’s alma mater St. Jago High School in St. Catherine, as well as students from Saints Peter and Paul Preparatory, St. Andrew. Story Highlights Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, is calling for increased private sector investment in scientific research and development.

Dr. Wheatley was speaking at the ‘Science in the Gardens’ event at the Hope Botanical Gardens in St. Andrew on February 16.

In the meantime, Minister Wheatley said that Government is putting the framework in place and creating the environment to facilitate and retain local scientific talent.



“We are mere consumers of technology; we need to invest.”

“As scientists, we do not complain about our problems, we find solutions,” he added.

He noted that of the 160 plants that are known to have nutraceutical (health benefits), 50 per cent are endemic to Jamaica.

“We still have not done enough research on any of these plants,” he said, noting that “if Jamaica was able to properly develop and market at least one nutraceutical it would greatly address our economic problems.”

He noted that many scientists, who have excelled over the years have gone unnoticed and unrecognised.

The ‘Science in the Gardens’ event involved collaboration with the Scientific Research Council (SRC) and the National Commission on Science and Technology (NCST), as part of efforts to popularise science, technology and innovation in Jamaica.

It featured essay, oratory, poster, photography and performing arts competitions, exhibitions, tour of the Chinese Gardens, science and technology demonstrations and a treasure hunt.