Principals and Teachers Invited to Apply for Lasco Awards





The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, through the Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) and in partnership with LASCO, is inviting principals and teachers to apply for the 2017-2018 LASCO Principal and Teacher of the Year awards.

The competition provides meaningful professional experiences and exposure to all who participate. It permits the profession to showcase outstanding performers as models for the teaching profession.

Application forms can be accessed on the JTC website at https://jtc.gov.jm/index.php/forms-2/.

The deadline for submission is Friday, July 7. The Ministry is also inviting teachers to apply for the designation of Master Teacher.

A Master Teacher is a professional teacher who has demonstrated mastery of the art and craft of teaching by achieving excellence in current practice, as assessed by the National Committee for the Selection and Appointment of Master Teachers, through a systematic assessment process; and is so appointed by the relevant school Board, as directed by the Ministry.

The candidate must demonstrate mastery of a wide range of teaching skills and competencies; content knowledge of his/her subject or area of specialization, ability to use and integrate modern technologies in education, success in guiding students’ learning and academic achievement, active participation in professional development activities, capacity to conduct and reflect on research in teaching/learning, and leadership skills and effective interpersonal relationships.

Deadline for submission is Monday, October 30, 2017.

Application forms can be accessed from the Regional Offices of the Ministry, Master Teacher Unit, at the JTC, or at the website: https://jtc.gov.jm/wpcontent/ uploads/2017/06/Master-Teacher-Application-Form.pdf