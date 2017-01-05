Prime Minister Urges Citizens to Reject Culture of Dons

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), joins hands with other leaders of the country in receiving a word of prayer being offered by Bishop, Dr. Albert West (left), during the 12th annual staging of the Heal the Family, Heal the Nation church service at the National Arena on January 4. He is joined by (from 2nd left) Member of Parliament for South East St. Andrew, Julian Robinson; Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Eastern, Anthony Hylton; Leader of the Opposition, the Most Hon. Portia Simpson Miller; State Minister of Finance, Hon. Fayval Williams; Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck; and Attorney General, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte. The service, hosted by The Power of Faith Ministries International Inc., in association with the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches, was held under the theme ‘Working Together for Kingdom and Nation Building’. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), joins hands with other leaders of the country in receiving a word of prayer being offered by Bishop, Dr. Albert West (left), during the 12th annual staging of the Heal the Family, Heal the Nation church service at the National Arena on January 4. He is joined by (from 2nd left) Member of Parliament for South East St. Andrew, Julian Robinson; Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Eastern, Anthony Hylton; Leader of the Opposition, the Most Hon. Portia Simpson Miller; State Minister of Finance, Hon. Fayval Williams; Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck; and Attorney General, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte. The service, hosted by The Power of Faith Ministries International Inc., in association with the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches, was held under the theme ‘Working Together for Kingdom and Nation Building’. Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has delivered a strong charge for citizens to reject the phenomena of dons and area leaders in their communities.

“The only protector of the community must be the Government of Jamaica, the police force and Jesus Christ, the Almighty Saviour. We don’t need any dons and criminals to protect us,” he emphasised.

He further called on the church to support the Government in the fight against rising levels of crime and violence in the country.



Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has delivered a strong charge for citizens to reject the phenomena of dons and area leaders in their communities.

“The only protector of the community must be the Government of Jamaica, the police force and Jesus Christ, the Almighty Saviour. We don’t need any dons and criminals to protect us,” he emphasised.

The Prime Minister was addressing persons gathered at the National Arena for the 12th annual Heal the Family, Heal the Nation service, yesterday (January 4), held under the theme ‘Working Together for Kingdom and Nation Building’.

Mr. Holness also urged persons to distance themselves from family members and spouses who are involved in criminal activity.

“Crime is the greatest threat to our economy, the greatest threat to prosperity, to Jamaica being a progressive nation, and more than that, it is the greatest threat to your family,” he said.

“Now is not a time when there must be any separation politically in terms of our unity in addressing the issues of crime and violence in Jamaica; but now is the time when law-abiding, God-fearing Jamaicans must turn their backs on the criminals. Don’t let them survive in your community. Don’t give them safe haven in your community,” the Prime Minister urged.

He further called on the church to support the Government in the fight against rising levels of crime and violence in the country.

“There is work that the Government has to do, but there is some praying that I need the church to do… for the spiritual invocation and empowerment of an intervention to make a transformative change in this country,” Mr. Holness said.

The Heal the Family, Heal the Nation service was hosted by The Power of Faith Ministries International Inc, in association with the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches.

The service was attended by members of the Cabinet, Leader of the Opposition, the Most Hon. Portia Simpson Miller, Members of Parliament, members of the clergy and representatives from civil society.

The ceremony included prayers on behalf of the nation and the nation’s leaders, specifically the Governor-General, the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader, as well as the Minister of Health and Minister of National Security, the Commissioner of Police and the Chief of Defence Staff.