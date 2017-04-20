Prime Minister Says Renovation of Curphey Home is Opportunity to Give Back

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right), unveils plaque to mark the renovation of the Curphey Home in Newport, Manchester, on April 19. Others (from left) are Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Sewell; Former Jamaica Teachers’ Association President, Deron Dixon; Major (Rev’d) Denton Smalling; Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Rocky Meade; and 94-year-old World War 2 veteran, Horatio Baxter. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second right), unveils plaque to mark the renovation of the Curphey Home in Newport, Manchester, on April 19. Others (from left) are Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Sewell; Former Jamaica Teachers’ Association President, Deron Dixon; Major (Rev’d) Denton Smalling; Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Rocky Meade; and 94-year-old World War 2 veteran, Horatio Baxter. Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the decision to renovate the Curphey Home for war veterans in Newport, Manchester, is an opportunity to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for their country.

The Prime Minister further noted that recognising the sacrifices of those who have given up so much for country is indicative of a society that is respectful, orderly and civilised.

The Curphey Home, which was founded in 1958, sits on approximately 100 acres in the quiet hills of Newport, and provides a perfect solace for all ex-service veterans who choose to live there.



Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the decision to renovate the Curphey Home for war veterans in Newport, Manchester, is an opportunity to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for their country.

Mr. Holness, who was giving the keynote address at the restoration ceremony on April 19, noted that the National Housing Trust (NHT), which collaborated with the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) to carry out the work, saw an invaluable and unique opportunity to give back “to our veterans to whom we all owe so much”.

The Prime Minister further noted that recognising the sacrifices of those who have given up so much for country is indicative of a society that is respectful, orderly and civilised.

“To care for those who cared for us is one of the most valued responsibilities entrusted to us and is at the heart of what makes us a nation,” Mr. Holness added.

The Prime Minister said that the restoration of the Curphey Home is an example of all hands on deck, “where we actually moved from talking about something to getting it done”.

The Curphey Home, which was founded in 1958, sits on approximately 100 acres in the quiet hills of Newport, and provides a perfect solace for all ex-service veterans who choose to live there.

Mr. Holness pointed out that the Home has the capacity to accommodate 35 residents, and that there are currently 13, most of whom are over the age of 70 and some of whom served in World War 2.

“These Jamaicans served bravely and valiantly, but, unfortunately, find themselves faced with challenges for housing, and also for different reasons,” he said.

Mr. Holness said the contribution of the veterans in terms of their service to country was a determining factor in the NHT’s decision to assist with the project.

“The NHT is proud to have been able to assist the Curphey Home project. The Trust realises that like other Jamaicans and people of the free world, a great debt of gratitude is owed to these persons. In protecting our democracy, these men and women have put themselves on the line,” the Prime Minister said.