Prime Minister Says Public Sector Transformation Will Reduce Corruption

Delivering a policy statement on the programme at the Office of the Prime Minister on January 5, he said that improvements in the efficiency of the public sector will lead to a decrease in opportunities for corruption.

“Everything that we are doing here is about making the public sector more efficient, which invariably means less corrupt,” he said.

“The flip side of corruption is inefficiency. Bureaucracy and long decision-making processes create room for corruption,” he noted.

He said through initiatives such as the integration of technology and business process engineering, the public sector will be more efficient.

The Prime Minister announced that a Public Sector Transformation Implementation Team has been appointed to carry out a slew of measures to transform the sector towards efficiency in the push for economic growth.

These include the implementation of shared corporate and human-resource services, mergers and divestments, public-service reform and compensation reviews.