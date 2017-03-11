Prime Minister Breaks Ground for Darliston Serviced Lots

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), breaks ground on Friday, March 10, for the development of 32 services lots in Darliston, eastern Westmoreland. The project is being undertaken by the National Housing Trust (NHT) at a cost of $95.4-million. Joining Mr. Holness are NHT Chairman, Ambassador Dr. Nigel Clarke (3rd left); eastern Westmoreland Member of Parliament, Luther Buchanan (4th right), as well as other government and agency representatives. + - Photo: Marlon Tingling Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (centre), breaks ground on Friday, March 10, for the development of 32 services lots in Darliston, eastern Westmoreland. The project is being undertaken by the National Housing Trust (NHT) at a cost of $95.4-million. Joining Mr. Holness are NHT Chairman, Ambassador Dr. Nigel Clarke (3rd left); eastern Westmoreland Member of Parliament, Luther Buchanan (4th right), as well as other government and agency representatives. Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Friday (March 10), broke ground for the development of 32 serviced lots in Darliston, Westmoreland by the National Housing Trust (NHT).

The $95.4-million development, which targets middle and low income earners, includes provisions for commercial, recreational and community activities.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Mr. Holness said the project forms part of the orderly development plan for Darliston and will have strict implementation stipulations.

“One of the things I always stress is that the lots have to come with some pre-approved designs…as to what you can build on them. We don’t want to…make the investment and then (beneficiaries) take the residential lots and (use them for commercial purposes). When you buy your house, you must secure the value of that property,” he emphasized.

Against this background, Mr. Holness said the NHT has been directed to ensure that the lots are sold with specific covenants that prevent their use for purposes other than residential.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister reiterated that the NHT is an entity for the people of Jamaica.

Mr. Holness said that as the person with portfolio responsibility for the agency, “I have to ensure that whatever the NHT is doing, is spread fairly across the country and that every Jamaican (has) an equal opportunity to benefit.”

He added that with the NHT mandated to fully execute its core functions, efforts will be made to ensure orderly developments as part of the undertaking to reduce squatting and also crime.

“What is happening (now) is that you have an almost ingrained culture of squatting in some areas of the country. I well understand the deep history and the need for land settlement. But I also understand that if we allow disorderly development… coming with (that, among other things) is crime.” the Prime Minister stated

In this regard, Mr. Holness assured that the NHT’s ongoing housing solutions development will continue to be pivotal to administration’s crime fighting strategy.