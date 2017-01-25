Prime Minister Attends CELAC Summit in Dominican Republic

Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness, O.N., M.P. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Prime Minister, the Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness, O.N., M.P. Story Highlights







Prime Minister Andrew Holness left the island this morning (Wednesday, January 25) to attend the Fifth Summit of the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States (CELAC) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The Summit which opened on Tuesday, January 24 will address a wide variety of issues affecting the Caribbean and Jamaica.

The prime minister will return to the island this evening.

During his absence, Honourable Dr. Horace Chang, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister will be in charge of the government.