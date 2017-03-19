PPVs Must be Examined Before March 31

Acting General Manager, Human Resources Management and Administration at the Transport Authority, Petra-Kene Williams, is reminding public passenger vehicle (PPV) owners and operators that the vehicles must be examined before March 31. + - Photo: Mark Bell Acting General Manager, Human Resources Management and Administration at the Transport Authority, Petra-Kene Williams, is reminding public passenger vehicle (PPV) owners and operators that the vehicles must be examined before March 31.



The Transport Authority is reminding public passenger vehicle (PPV) owners and operators of that all vehicles must be examined ahead of the road licence expiration date of March 31.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Acting General Manager of Human Resources and Administration at the Transport Authority, Petra-Kene Williams, said that the authority has put measures in place to facilitate the process.

“We decided to open motor vehicle examination facilities for the last two Sundays in March to allow persons to come in and have these vehicles examined,” she said. Miss Williams told JIS NEWS that over 30,000 road licenses will expire on March 31.

She said the Transport Authority began motor vehicle examinations in January 2017 but to date, less than 10,000 vehicles have been assessed.

“(This) means that there are still approximately 20,000 that should be done in preparation for the March 31st deadline and that was the basis for the decision (to have Sunday opening)” she said.

Miss Williams said that under this facility, licensees are not required to pay the motor vehicle examination fee up front. The fees will instead be collected upon submission of applications for renewal of road licenses.

She is urging PPV operators to apply for road licences on time to avoid paying a late fee, which takes effect on April 1.

On Sunday, March 19 the Northern Regional Office at Tower Isle, St. Mary and the Lakes Pen Pound in St. Catherine will be open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

On Sunday (March 26) the pounds at the Montego Bay Transportation Centre in St. James; Lakes Pen in St. Catherine; and Hatfield in Manchester will open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.