Postal Service to be Upgraded





The Government is to spend $47 million to upgrade the nation’s postal service to an international postal system.

The money, which has been set aside in the 2018/2019 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, will go towards strengthening the Jamaica Post’s ability to control and improve mail processing and handling.

Jamaica Post manages the island’s network of nearly 600 post offices and postal agencies.

It is expected that implementing agency, the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, will conduct site surveys at post offices islandwide and procure and deliver computer equipment and furniture, and train post office staff.

The project is funded by the Universal Postal Union (UPU), an international organisation which helps to ensure a universal network of up-to-date products and services.