Port Security Corps Sole Entity to Operate in Certain Designated Areas

The selected areas and zones include the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA), Sangster International Airport, Ian Flemming International Airport, Tinson Pen Aerodrome, Negril Aerodrome, Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited, Falmouth Cruise Ship Pier, and the Montego Bay Port.





This decision, which was approved by Cabinet, has been made as part of Government’s move to strengthen the mandate of the agency in the provision of security services.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, made the announcement at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, today (February 22).

In the meantime, Mr. Reid informed that Cabinet also approved the restructuring and modernisation of the Corps. It also approved a request for interim financing to support the operations of the agency through a $180-million grant from the Airports Authority of Jamaica.

The Port Security Corps was incorporated in 1989 to safeguard all publicly owned ports and airports throughout Jamaica. Its primary function is to reduce trade in illicit goods through airports and seaports and to implement a programme for restricted access to these sensitive areas.