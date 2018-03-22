Port Authority to Continue Expansion Works at Mobay Freeport

Story Highlights The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) will continue expansion works at the Montego Bay Freeport terminal during the 2018/19 fiscal year, in response to increased demand for cruise and cargo services at that location.

The engagements, he said, include construction of a container freight station; dredging along Berths 3 and 4 to accommodate cargo and fuel; and procurement of new equipment to improve the terminal’s cargo-handling efficiency.

Additionally, Mr. Holness informed that a new Berth 1, designed to handle containerised and bulk cargo, as well as fuels, is under construction.



This was disclosed by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during his 2018/19 Budget Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on March 20 under the theme ‘Prosperity in Action’.”

He told the House that several other projects have been completed.

They include redevelopment of the main cruise berth to accommodate increased demand for home-porting operations, with provisions for the processing of baggage for guests boarding or departing cruise vessels in Montego Bay.

Mr. Holness indicated that the terminal has been reconfigured and outfitted with an air-conditioning system. Additionally, a new shopping arcade has been built, and shops formerly situated inside the terminal have been relocated to the new facility.

He further advised that a second home-porting terminal has been created at Berth 2, by converting a section of the cargo terminal for this purpose.

A new liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facility was constructed at the terminal to handle supplies to the Bogue power plant.

The facility, which is owned by New Fortress Energy, was built on lands owned by the PAJ.